Coming up Tuesday in Asia - People's Bank of China and Reserve Bank of Australia

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Minutes of the April 2021 Monetary Policy Meeting are due Tuesday 20 April 2021.

  • 0130 GMT 
RBA policy is very much on hold for now, there will be no indication in the minutes of any change on the near term horizon. 

At the same time as the RBA minutes we get the People's Bank of China 1 and 5 year loan prime rate (LPR) setting
  • 1 year expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%
  • 5 year expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%
Expectations are the one-year LPR will be left unchanged for the rest of 2021. 
Its been unchanged since May 2020.

Reserve Bank of Australia Minutes of the April 2021 Monetary Policy Meeting are due Tuesday 20 April 2021.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose