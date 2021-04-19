Coming up Tuesday in Asia - People's Bank of China and Reserve Bank of Australia

0130 GMT

RBA policy is very much on hold for now, there will be no indication in the minutes of any change on the near term horizon.





At the same time as the RBA minutes we get the People's Bank of China 1 and 5 year loan prime rate (LPR) setting

1 year expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%

5 year expected 4.65%, prior 4.65% Expectations are the one-year LPR will be left unchanged for the rest of 2021.

Its been unchanged since May 2020.