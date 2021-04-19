Coming up Tuesday in Asia - People's Bank of China and Reserve Bank of Australia
Reserve Bank of Australia Minutes of the April 2021 Monetary Policy Meeting are due Tuesday 20 April 2021.
- 0130 GMT
RBA policy is very much on hold for now, there will be no indication in the minutes of any change on the near term horizon.
At the same time as the RBA minutes we get the People's Bank of China 1 and 5 year loan prime rate (LPR) setting
- 1 year expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%
- 5 year expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%
Its been unchanged since May 2020.