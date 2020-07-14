Dallas Fed Kaplan says seeing pronounced slowing in economy again

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, speaking in a CNBC interview.

  • the rebound we've been expecting has been muted
  • recovery would be better if we could mute virus spread
  • mask wearing would mute virus transmission

More:
  •  he is seeing pronounced slowing in the economy again, but 2021 may see above trend economic growth
  • would prefer for the Fed to do less and not more
  • spots of inflation like in food, but still a deflationary environment

