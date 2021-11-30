Dallas Fed Texas service sector index 22.7 in November versus 20.7 in October

Service sector index from the Dallas Fed

  • Texas service sector index of a general business activity outlook 22.7 in November versus 20.7 in October
  • Revenue index 25.4 November versus 19.6 in October
  • The employment index dipped slightly from 14.2 in October to 12.9 in November, while the part-time employment index rose from 6.7 to 9.8-its highest reading since 2007. 
  • The hours worked index was roughly unchanged at 13.3.
For the full report CLICK HERE.
