Dallas Fed Texas service sector index 22.7 in November versus 20.7 in October

- Texas service sector index of a general business activity outlook 22.7 in November versus 20.7 in October
- Revenue index 25.4 November versus 19.6 in October
- The employment index dipped slightly from 14.2 in October to 12.9 in November, while the part-time employment index rose from 6.7 to 9.8-its highest reading since 2007.
- The hours worked index was roughly unchanged at 13.3.
