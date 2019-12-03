ECB board nominee Schnabel: Would have likely waited with regards to restarting QE

Comments by ECB board nominee, Isabel Schnabel

ECB needs to listen carefully to concerns about effects of negative rates

Recent data not as negative as feared

No matter how much one may argue that Schnabel is different from other German policymakers, she's still a German advocate at heart surely.





Oof. Her other comments are really starting to show her true colours and I'm not sure how that will come across with lawmakers in parliament. It doesn't look like they are very much different to Lautenschlaeger's views at all.



