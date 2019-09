The latest inflation forecasts

2019 1.2at vs 1.3% in June

2020 at 1.0% vs 1.4% in June

2021 at 1.5% vs 1.6% in June

At the start of the year, the ECB was forecasting 1.6% inflation this year and 1.7% in 2020.





That 2020 foreacast is worrisome. Given the ECB's poor track record on forecasting inflation, that's perilously close to zero.