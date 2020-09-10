ECB leaves key policy rates unchanged as expected

To continue purchases under PEPP program with a total of €1.35 trillion

Purchases will continue to be conducted in a flexible manner over time

Reaffirms to conduct purchases under PEPP until at least the end of June 2021

To continue to provide ample liquidity through refinancing operations

Stands ready to adjust all instruments, as appropriate, to ensure inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry

Full statement

Pretty much a non-event with the statement language pretty much a mirror of that in July. The euro is rightfully little changed on the announcement as all eyes turn towards Lagarde's press conference later at 1230 GMT for more clues on the central bank's latest economic forecasts, inflation outlook, and potential thoughts about the euro currency.