ECB: Need more data to see if tentative signs of stabilisation provide firmer ground for optimism

ECB releases its account of the January policy meeting - 20 February 2020





Data points to positive but modest growth ahead

Manufacturing may be bottoming but not clear if services slowdown is over

Model suggests growth is stabilising, but below potential

Encouraged by countinued gradual upward trend in some core inflation indicators

Important to acknowledge positive signs without being too optimistic

January meeting decision

This sort of just says that they are viewing the current situation as not being the glass half-full nor is it the glass being half-empty. That said, this hasn't really taken into account their considerations for the coronavirus outbreak so it is a bit dated.





The full release can be found here , for those interested.



