ECB: Need more data to see if tentative signs of stabilisation provide firmer ground for optimism
ECB releases its account of the January policy meeting - 20 February 2020
- Data points to positive but modest growth ahead
- Manufacturing may be bottoming but not clear if services slowdown is over
- Model suggests growth is stabilising, but below potential
- Encouraged by countinued gradual upward trend in some core inflation indicators
- Important to acknowledge positive signs without being too optimistic
- January meeting decision
This sort of just says that they are viewing the current situation as not being the glass half-full nor is it the glass being half-empty. That said, this hasn't really taken into account their considerations for the coronavirus outbreak so it is a bit dated.
The full release can be found here, for those interested.