ECB PEPP purchases +14.00B vs +11.898B last week

The latest bond buying data from the ECB

Lagarde last week warned that today's number wouldn't show a big pickup because of large redemptions and because the ECB decision was only taken Thursday and this data is through Friday.





To recap, they pledged to 'significantly' increase bond buys for a quarter. It later leaked that they were aiming for 'much more' than 60B euros but less than 100B per month.







Next week's data will be more of a market mover. They might want to come out strong and get closer to 100B monthly pace to shock the market. That would be around 25B. Peg the over/under at 20B.





There's been no reaction in the euro to this data.

