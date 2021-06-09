ECB reportedly to hold 3-day retreat to discuss strategy review

Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the situation





Retreat aims for major progress in strategy review but a conclusion is not certain

Retreat to be held on 18-20 June

The gathering here will be the first physical meeting between ECB policymakers sine before the pandemic and looks to be one to try and resolve key issues with the central bank's strategy review - which started last year and was suspended for most of 2020.





Among things they are likely to discuss and sort out are the inflation target, new roles for the central bank in terms of equality and also climate change.