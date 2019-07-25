ECB sources: Have concensus for new stimulus in September
A bit of a rehash of earlier comments
The EURUSD moved to the low from yesterday at 1.1126 and have bounced a little (currently trading at 1.1138). The percent of the days trading range comes in at 1.1144. The close from yesterday was at 1.1140.
- ECB has significant cohort who dealt tearing is the solution
- Change in TLTRO terms seen as an alternative to tiering
- policy members have consensus for new stimulus in September
- some members questioned the effectiveness of restarting QE
- vote backing Lagarge wasnot unanimous