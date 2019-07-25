ECB sources: Have concensus for new stimulus in September

A bit of a rehash of earlier comments

ECB has significant cohort who dealt tearing is the solution

Change in TLTRO terms seen as an alternative to tiering

policy members have consensus for new stimulus in September

some members questioned the effectiveness of restarting QE

vote backing Lagarge wasnot unanimous





The EURUSD moved to the low from yesterday at 1.1126 and have bounced a little (currently trading at 1.1138). The percent of the days trading range comes in at 1.1144. The close from yesterday was at 1.1140.