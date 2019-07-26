Economists slash forecast for euro area inflation outlook - ECB survey
ECB releases the results of its latest survey of professional forecasters
The prior forecasts can be found here. Draghi already preempted the weaker forecasts in his speech yesterday so this doesn't come as too much of a surprise.
- 2019 inflation seen at 1.3% (previously 1.4%)
- 2020 inflation seen at 1.4% (previously 1.5%)
- 2021 inflation seen at 1.5% (previously 1.6%)
- 2019 real GDP growth seen at 1.2% (unchanged)
- 2020 real GDP growth seen at 1.3% (previously 1.4%)
- 2021 real GDP growth seen at 1.4% (unchanged)
However, the survey showed that economists see a record low forecast of long-term inflation expectations (just 1.7%), falling from the previous forecast of 1.8%. That's a bit of a sign that market participants may be losing some confidence in the central bank's ability to get things back on track in the coming months.