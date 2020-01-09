Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON
SDNY+11
NY -5
TYO +9
GMT
ECB Villeroy: Our inflation target must be symmetric
ECB's Villeroy speaking
ForexLive
- Inflation target will be central in review
- Inflation objective needs to be symmetrical, flexible
- Economic stabilization justifies stable rates
- We must say how far and over, what time horizon inflation can deviate from the target
- Our inflation target must be credible not only vis-à-vis financial markets but also households and companies
- If current stabilization of economic situation is confirmed, a stabilization of monetary policy should follow
- It is neither likely nor desirable that negative interest rates be applied to individuals
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close