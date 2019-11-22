ECB's Lagarde: Europe needs a new policy mix
Further comments by Lagarde
- ECB will reach goal faster if other policies help it
- One key element is euro area fiscal policy
- Monetary policy will continue to support the economy
- We will continuously monitor the side effects of our policies
- Accommodative stance has been a key driver of domestic demand
- That stance remains in place
At first glance, it seems like she isn't intending to shake up the current policy regime and she is also backing the narrative at the end of Draghi's era i.e. calling for fiscal help.
So far, there isn't much of anything new from her remarks and that means things are likely to stay the same going into the December policy meeting.
It will now be a question of how can she convince lawmakers to offer her the fiscal assistance the Eurozone so desperately needs.