ECB's Lagarde: Europe needs a new policy mix

Further comments by Lagarde





ECB will reach goal faster if other policies help it

One key element is euro area fiscal policy

Monetary policy will continue to support the economy

We will continuously monitor the side effects of our policies

Accommodative stance has been a key driver of domestic demand

That stance remains in place

At first glance, it seems like she isn't intending to shake up the current policy regime and she is also backing the narrative at the end of Draghi's era i.e. calling for fiscal help.





So far, there isn't much of anything new from her remarks and that means things are likely to stay the same going into the December policy meeting.





It will now be a question of how can she convince lawmakers to offer her the fiscal assistance the Eurozone so desperately needs.



