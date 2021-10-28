ECB's Lagarde opening statement: Momentum has moderated

  • Momentum has moderated but eurozone continues to recovery strongly
  • Expects inflation to rise further, then decline in 2022
  • Grip of the pandemic has weakened
  • High energy prices may reduce purchasing power
  • Economy expected to exceed pre-pandemic level by year end
  • Risks to the outlook are balanced (previously was 'broadly balanced')
  • Economy could outperform if consumers become more confident
  • Recovering demand is outpacing supply

