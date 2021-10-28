ECB's Lagarde opening statement: Momentum has moderated
Comments from Lagarde in the opening statement
- Momentum has moderated but eurozone continues to recovery strongly
- Expects inflation to rise further, then decline in 2022
- Grip of the pandemic has weakened
- High energy prices may reduce purchasing power
- Economy expected to exceed pre-pandemic level by year end
- Risks to the outlook are balanced (previously was 'broadly balanced')
- Economy could outperform if consumers become more confident
- Recovering demand is outpacing supply