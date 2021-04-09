ECB's Lagarde: We have 'complete flexibility' with emergency measures
Lagarde on CNBC
- If it is necessary to do more or extend PEPP, we will do so
- if we can spend less if the situation improves, we can do that
- We will use flexibility in all respects
There's talk about the ECB dialing back PEPP purchases once the current 'significant' expansion runs out.
- We're very far away from inflation target
- We don't target any particular exchange rate
- We are very attentive to the euro's impact on inflation
- We don't see unwarranted moves in the euro at the moment