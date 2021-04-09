ECB's Lagarde: We have 'complete flexibility' with emergency measures

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Lagarde on CNBC

  • If it is necessary to do more or extend PEPP, we will do so
  • if we can spend less if the situation improves, we can do that
  • We will use flexibility in all respects
There's talk about the ECB dialing back PEPP purchases once the current 'significant' expansion runs out.

  • We're very far away from inflation target
  • We don't target any particular exchange rate
  • We are very attentive to the euro's impact on inflation
  • We don't see unwarranted moves in the euro at the moment

