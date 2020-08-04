ECB's Lane: ECB is committed to providing stimulus needed to support the economic recovery

Comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane





Overall PEPP envelope is a core determinant of ECB's policy stance

There is some rebound in economic activity

But level of economic slack remains extraordinarily high

The outlook remains highly uncertain

Inflation outlook plays the central role in determining appropriate policy stance

Nothing that really stands out from Lane in the grand scheme of things. This just reaffirms that the ECB will stay committed to deliver on the full PEPP envelope - at the very least - by the middle of next year.







