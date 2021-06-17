ECB's Lane: It is premature to talk about end of PEPP

Remarks by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

ECB does not have a fixed volume approach to PEPP

Not mechanical in deciding the pace of PEPP purchases

September will be important but a lot of data is still missing

It will take a long time for labour market to recover

US and Eurozone are in different situations

After yesterday, it just makes the ECB's job so much easier to 'outdove' the Fed and Lane's remarks continues to hammer home the point made by policymakers at the central bank throughout the week already.



