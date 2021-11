ECB's Makhlouf: I'm comfortable with current ECB policy stance

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Gabriel Makhlouf

We need to be careful regarding inflation

Would support action "earlier rather than later" if inflation pressures build further and there is evidence a short-term squeeze on prices is taking deeper root

For now, there is little evidence that warrants a rate hike any time soon





He is offering some flexibility, which the ECB no doubt would love to have but it is something they can't quite commit to via their official stance surely. At least not if they don't want to get bullied or eaten alive by rate punters.