ECB's Makhlouf: I'm comfortable with current ECB policy stance
Remarks by ECB policymaker, Gabriel Makhlouf
He is offering some flexibility, which the ECB no doubt would love to have but it is something they can't quite commit to via their official stance surely. At least not if they don't want to get bullied or eaten alive by rate punters.
- We need to be careful regarding inflation
- Would support action "earlier rather than later" if inflation pressures build further and there is evidence a short-term squeeze on prices is taking deeper root
- For now, there is little evidence that warrants a rate hike any time soon