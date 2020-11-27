ECB's Panetta: It is clear that our stimulus so far has not been sufficient

Comments by ECB policymaker, Fabio Panetta, in an interview with Expresso





We should expect governing council to reassess the macroeconomic outlook

And also recalibrate its measures accordingly

Outlook for inflation has clearly deteriorated

It is clear that our stimulus so far has not been sufficient

In spring, we reacted quickly and we should do so again

Need to eliminate doubts about our determination to preserve price stability

We have firepower, we have instruments that we can calibrate

Full interview This is a rather insightful interview covering an array of topics but the above is mostly a summary of what pertains to the upcoming December policy meeting. Panetta notes that the consensus is for more action to be taken next month.





Other than that, he didn't give too much away with regards to what policy tools they may go with but he did say:





... there's a lot more we can do through a combination of our asset purchase programmes and our measures to support the financing of the real economy through banks and the bond market.



