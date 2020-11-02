ECB's Rehn: Inflation expectations are stuck too low

Comments by ECB policymaker, Olli Rehn

Says Fed review conclusions must be evaluated

Hopes that ECB will adopt a 'clearly' symmetrical target

Says monetary policy strategy should be reviewed every five years going forward

Nothing that really stands out from Rehn, as he is mainly just reaffirming the current situation. As for the current ECB strategy review, it was supposed to have been done by now but has been dragged to next year because of the virus crisis.





The headline supports the narrative that more easing action is to follow next month.



