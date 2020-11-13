ECB's Schnabel: ECB is going to be there for as long as it is necessary

We are going to look at all instruments

There are reasons why we did not cut rates in the past

Have to review those reasons again now

ECB is facing a different situation than in March

Have to discuss the intensity/pace of asset purchases

Monetary policy cannot do it all alone, fiscal policy also still needed

Nothing that really stands out all too much as this is mostly in line with what the market is expecting ahead of the ECB policy meeting next month.





Notably, she did not give too much hints of what they may do but again, I would argue that rate cuts are unlikely given the risk-reward and Schnabel heavily emphasised on the cost-benefit issue when asked on that.