ECB's Stournaras: Recent jump in inflation is due to temporary factors
ECB policymaker, Yannis Stournaras, remarks to Bloomberg
- ECB should be prudent, cautious regarding course of inflation
- Wages are not yet following the course of inflation
Not really siding with the hawks there, is he? In any case, expect more of the same by the ECB in their communique this month and then expect follow-up reports to show a difference in opinion among policymakers on inflation and reining in pandemic support.