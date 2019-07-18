ECB's Villeroy: Global economic slowdown is undeniable

Comments by ECB governing council member, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

Central banks are doing their job amid the slowdown

But says that low rates can push credit up too much

He's not straying away from the recent dovish tones but with the ECB haven't not done much to build themselves a comfortable buffer, they don't have many options to pursue in order to deal with a significant downturn in the global economy.





QE almost certainly looks to be coming back to the table once again.



