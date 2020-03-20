ECB's Villeroy: Determination of ECB to act was unanimous

Villeroy says that the new package will be effective

There will be no liquidity problems

Fall in long-term rates will help governments fighting the virus

We have all the necessary flexibility

European Commission president von der Leyen has even coined the term 'coronabonds' to label the latest move by the ECB. As for the central bank itself, well you have to give credit where credit is due I guess.





Their latest move this week has helped to stem the rot in the bond market and also help to compress spreads between European bonds - especially that of Italy and Greece.









And that is one of the reasons that is helping to keep the market in a calmer mood today.



