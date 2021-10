Remarks by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

There's a lot of "should" and "if" when it comes to the ECB and their inflation views these days and I reckon that says a lot about their confidence on the whole thing. Yes, the factors i.e. energy crisis and supply bottlenecks are transient but they aren't likely to abate any time soon especially when there is no quick solutions to either.