ECB's Villeroy: Our very accommodative monetary policy stance at present is appropriate

Comments by ECB governing council member, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

If greater action is needed due to incoming data, we have the capacity and willingness to act accordingly

Given the present uncertainty, it would be a mistake to set an end date for the ECB's pandemic response



Some token remarks by Villeroy, as we have seen from most ECB speakers this week. All of this is mainly to reaffirm that they are still in a wait-and-see approach and will only consider more action should there be material downside to incoming economic data.



