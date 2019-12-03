ECB's Visco: Negative interest rates have little effect
The pushback against negative rates is continuing
- Negative rates can have negative side effects on the financial system
- Prefers bond purchases over negative rates
It looks like policymakers are starting to get a bit concerned about the September stimulus package. It'll be interesting to see how this translates to monetary policy decisions next year - especially if regional banks come under further pressure.
