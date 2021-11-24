ECB's Weidmann says German growth likely to be much slower than June forecasts
Comments from the Bundesbank leader
- Growth likely to be significantly slower than Bundesbank June forecasts
- Growth recovery pushed out
- PEPP flexibility should not be transferred to other programs
- ECB should not lock in ultra-easy policy setting for long given inflation uncertainty
- German inflation to peak at near 6% and to fall below 3% at the end of next year
- Companies' complains about labor shortages have increased
- Upside risks for inflation dominate in Germany and Europe