ECB's Weidmann says German growth likely to be much slower than June forecasts

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Bundesbank leader

  • Growth likely to be significantly slower than Bundesbank June forecasts
  • Growth recovery pushed out
  • PEPP flexibility should not be transferred to other programs
  • ECB should not lock in ultra-easy policy setting for long given inflation uncertainty
  • German inflation to peak at near 6% and to fall below 3% at the end of next year
  • Companies' complains about labor shortages have increased
  • Upside risks for inflation dominate in Germany and Europe
Comments from the Bundesbank leader

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose