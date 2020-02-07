Fed: Downside risks eased in late 2019 but virus is a new threat

US economy grew moderately last year

Labor market strengthened further and inflation continued to run below target

Probability of recession in the next year has 'fallen noticeably' in recent months

Downside risks seem to have receded in late 2019 due to decrease in trade tensions

Global slowdown in manufacturing and trade appears to be nearing an end while consumer spending and services activities continue to hold up

Possible virus spillovers present a new risk

Asset valuations and business debt are elevated; leverage in the financial sector appears low by historical norms

Fragilities in the corporate and financial sector in China are a risk

Market conditions were quite calm around year end after added liquidity

There's nothing groundbreaking here.

