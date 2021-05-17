Subscription Confirmed!
Gold extended above its 200 day moving average for the first time since early February
Crude oil trades to a new session high at looks toward swing highs for May
GBPUSD extends the trading range and gets above the swing area (again)
GBPJPY consolidates between trend lines. Can the buyers make a push?
Major European indexes mixed to start the trading week
BOE's Vlieghe: Bottlenecks and base effects will push inflation temporarily higher
Fed survey: Overall share of working adults dropped 2 pp due to child care and schooling
Clarida Q&A: We've in a very fluid period
Fed's Clarida: No comments on the outlook in Atlanta speech
Fed's Bostic: Pent-up demand will put pressure on prices, that is known