Federal Reserve in battle against US Treasury over emergency funds

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

An open revolt from the Fed, this is very strong language at this level of governance, make no  mistake: 

  • "The Federal Reserve would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy."
Fed responding to:
The Fed is, in effect, pleading for assistance in supporting the economy but the Trump administration is refusing. 

--
Congress is in stalemate over adding fiscal support, chopping monetary support can do little more than damage an already fragile economy. 

