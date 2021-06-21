Federal Reserve Presidents Bullard and Williams speak Monday, Fed Chair Powell speaks Tuesday
Its a big week coming up for speeches from Fed officials, beginning Monday.
- Atlanta Fed President Bullard and Dallas Fed President Kaplan speak at 1345 GMT, discussing the economic outlook.
- NY Fed President Williams speaks at a banking conference at 1900 GMT
Fed speakers follow every day this week ahead. I'll make note now that Fed Chiar Powell speaks on Tuesday
- at 1800 GMT
- testifying before Congress, at the Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis, U.S. House of Representatives
- Topic is: The Federal Reserve's Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic