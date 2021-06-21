Federal Reserve Presidents Bullard and Williams speak Monday, Fed Chair Powell speaks Tuesday

Its a big week coming up for speeches from Fed officials, beginning Monday.

Atlanta Fed President Bullard and Dallas Fed President Kaplan speak at 1345 GMT, discussing the economic outlook.

NY Fed President Williams speaks at a banking conference at 1900 GMT





Fed speakers follow every day this week ahead. I'll make note now that Fed Chiar Powell speaks on Tuesday

at 1800 GMT

testifying before Congress, at the Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis, U.S. House of Representatives

Topic is: The Federal Reserve's Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic



