Federal Reserve Presidents Bullard and Williams speak Monday, Fed Chair Powell speaks Tuesday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Its a big week coming up for speeches from Fed officials, beginning Monday.

  • Atlanta Fed President Bullard and Dallas Fed President Kaplan speak at 1345 GMT, discussing the economic outlook.
  • NY Fed President Williams speaks at a banking conference at 1900 GMT 

Fed speakers follow every day this week ahead. I'll make note now that Fed Chiar Powell speaks on Tuesday
  • at 1800 GMT
  • testifying before Congress, at the Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis, U.S. House of Representatives
  • Topic is: The Federal Reserve's Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic
