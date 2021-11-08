Federal Reserve speakers on Monday 08 November 2021 include Chair Powell
Plenty of Federal Reserve talking heads ahead.
9am NY time, which is 1400 GMT
- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida to participate in a virtual panel on "Taking stock of new Fed and ECB monetary policy frameworks" hosted by the Brookings Institution.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Interim President Kenneth Montgomery to give welcome remarks before a virtual conference titled "The Implications of High Leverage for Financial Instability Risk, Real Economic Activity, and Appropriate Policy Responses". Hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
10.30 am NY time, 1530 GMT
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to give opening remarks before a virtual conference on Gender and the Economy hosted by the Federal Reserve Board. Note, this is a pre-recorded address by Powell.
12 noon NY time, 1700 GMT
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker to speak on the economic outlook before a virtual event of the Economic Club of New York.
- Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman to speak on the U.S. Housing Market before a 'Women in Housing and Finance Public Policy' Luncheon.
1350 NY time, 1850 GMT
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans to speak virtually on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the "OESA 2021 Automotive Supplier Conference: Beyond Disruption".