Federal Reserve to restart full-scale quantitative easing in face of year-end repo stress

Via the Financial Times, a forecast the surge in overnight borrowing costs that occurred in the US financial system in September will return at the end of the year



And will see the Fed return to full blown QE.

The projections is from by Zoltan Pozsar at Credit Suisse. He says the Fed "tapered the balance sheet too much, too fast. The Fed needs to undo that."





Zero Hedge had this earlier in the week - getting more attention now.



