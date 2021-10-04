Federal Reserve's Bullard and Montgomery are speaking Monday 4 October 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

10am NY time, which is 1400 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard 

  • speaking in "Mastering the Economic Revival" panel via videoconference before the World Strategic Forum International Economic Forum of the Americas. 
Also at 10am / 1400 GMT Boston Federal Reserve President Kenneth Montgomery
  • to give welcome remarks before the virtual "Racial Disparities in Today's Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
  • ICYMI, Kenneth Montgomery, who was the Boston Fed's first vice president and chief operating officer, took over as interim president and CEO while the hunt for Rosengren's successor takes place.


