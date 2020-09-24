Fed's Barkin: Having rates lower for longer does not mean 0% forever

Fed's Barkin speaking

  • He is less worried about the possibility of inflation escalating in the near future
  • Inflation not that far off to percent target
  • Inflation expectations are stable and well anchored
  • Having rates lower for longer does not mean 0% forever
  • Moderate inflation driven by transparency, market power
  • Hope not to quash inflation when slightly exceeds 2%
Fed's Barkin is a nonvoting member on the FOMC in 2020
