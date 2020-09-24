Fed's Barkin: Having rates lower for longer does not mean 0% forever
Fed's Barkin speaking
- He is less worried about the possibility of inflation escalating in the near future
- Inflation not that far off to percent target
- Inflation expectations are stable and well anchored
- Having rates lower for longer does not mean 0% forever
- Moderate inflation driven by transparency, market power
- Hope not to quash inflation when slightly exceeds 2%
Fed's Barkin is a nonvoting member on the FOMC in 2020