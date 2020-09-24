Fed's Barkin: Having rates lower for longer does not mean 0% forever

Fed's Barkin speaking

He is less worried about the possibility of inflation escalating in the near future



Inflation not that far off to percent target



Inflation expectations are stable and well anchored



Having rates lower for longer does not mean 0% forever



Moderate inflation driven by transparency, market power



Hope not to quash inflation when slightly exceeds 2%



Fed's Barkin is a nonvoting member on the FOMC in 2020

