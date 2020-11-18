Fed's Barkin is still going - re more stimulus, 'let's see how it goes'

Tom Barkin is the president and chief executive officer of the Richmond Fed.

says next few months will be a challenge as people, govts adapt to increased virus risk

says vaccine is a very positive thing for businesses who now might see a path to invest, also for hard-hit industries who see a light at the end of the tunnel

says every month of asset purchases means more stimulus; a lot of support to economy

says in terms of whether would do more, 'let's see how it goes'



more to come