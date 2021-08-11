Fed's Barkin: It could take a few months to hit taper benchmark
Comments from the Richmond Fed President
- Not focused on calendar in taper discussion
- Wants to see more improvement in job market and particularly a further increase in employment to population
- Feels inflation may have 'crested' but is not dismissing risks that supply shocks and other dynamics may keep it higher for longer
- Fall will be a key test. If workers do not return in significant numbers it could challenge assumptions about maximum employment
- Delta variant effect remains an open question
That's dovish stuff and matches up with what Evans said yesterday.