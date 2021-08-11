Fed's Barkin: It could take a few months to hit taper benchmark

Not focused on calendar in taper discussion

Wants to see more improvement in job market and particularly a further increase in employment to population

Feels inflation may have 'crested' but is not dismissing risks that supply shocks and other dynamics may keep it higher for longer

Fall will be a key test. If workers do not return in significant numbers it could challenge assumptions about maximum employment

Delta variant effect remains an open question

That's dovish stuff and matches up with what Evans said yesterday.

