Fed's Barkin: It could take a few months to hit taper benchmark

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Richmond Fed President

  • Not focused on calendar in taper discussion
  • Wants to see more improvement in job market and particularly a further increase in employment to population
  • Feels inflation may have 'crested' but is not dismissing risks that supply shocks and other dynamics may keep it higher for longer
  • Fall will be a key test. If workers do not return in significant numbers it could challenge assumptions about maximum employment
  • Delta variant effect remains an open question
That's dovish stuff and matches up with what Evans said yesterday.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose