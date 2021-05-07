Fed's Barkin: It seems employers paying $15/h have less trouble hiring

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comment from the Richmond Fed President

Fed's Barkin
  • Anecdotally it seems that employers paying more than $15/hour for entry level jobs have less trouble hiring
Theory:
  • Jobless claims still shockingly high
  • Government benefits generous
The talk is that people are staying on unemployment rather than going to work. I'm sure that's a big part of the problem. However, what's better than collecting unemployment and staying home? Collecting unemployment and getting a cash-paying job under the table. Workers make more and employers pay less. That would explain high jobless claims, low hiring and a booming economy.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose