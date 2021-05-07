Fed's Barkin: It seems employers paying $15/h have less trouble hiring

Comment from the Richmond Fed President





Anecdotally it seems that employers paying more than $15/hour for entry level jobs have less trouble hiring Theory: Jobless claims still shockingly high

Government benefits generous



The talk is that people are staying on unemployment rather than going to work. I'm sure that's a big part of the problem. However, what's better than collecting unemployment and staying home? Collecting unemployment and getting a cash-paying job under the table. Workers make more and employers pay less. That would explain high jobless claims, low hiring and a booming economy.





