Fed's Barkin: More likely to revisit fiscal prudence in coming months

the Richmond Fed Pres. Thomas Barkin (nonvoter) is on a online event and says:
  • Employers and technology in healthcare say they cannot find workers
  • Lower skilled service workers like waiters do not have skills for jobs available
  • My outlook is for slow, steady recovery with backstops
  • Excess savings are a backstop more than a stimulus
  • More likely to revisit fiscal prudence in coming months
  • Spiking government spending is behind us as country moves to divided government
  • Fed's balance sheet is trading short-term debt for longer duration debt. Not printing money
  • Inflation is hard to find in the numbers
  • a broader rollout of vaccine would not be until summer at best so next few months could be challenging
  • Expects to see a vaccine approved by year end
  • in large parts of country take out plus outdoor dining helped a lot of restaurants
  • Still seem uncomfortable eating indoors leading to tough winter for restaurants with limited options for outdoor dining
  • Without fiscal stimulus will see households struggle
  • There is room for targeted stimulus bill
  • Sees room for bill that includes unemployment insurance
Meanwhile Fed's Mary Daly will be speaking in 10 minutes. She will be a voting member in 2021
