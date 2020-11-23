Fed's Barkin: More likely to revisit fiscal prudence in coming months

Fed's Barkin on the wires

Employers and technology in healthcare say they cannot find workers



Lower skilled service workers like waiters do not have skills for jobs available



My outlook is for slow, steady recovery with backstops



Excess savings are a backstop more than a stimulus



More likely to revisit fiscal prudence in coming months



Spiking government spending is behind us as country moves to divided government



Fed's balance sheet is trading short-term debt for longer duration debt. Not printing money



Inflation is hard to find in the numbers



a broader rollout of vaccine would not be until summer at best so next few months could be challenging



Expects to see a vaccine approved by year end



in large parts of country take out plus outdoor dining helped a lot of restaurants



Still seem uncomfortable eating indoors leading to tough winter for restaurants with limited options for outdoor dining



Without fiscal stimulus will see households struggle



There is room for targeted stimulus bill



Sees room for bill that includes unemployment insurance

Meanwhile Fed's Mary Daly will be speaking in 10 minutes. She will be a voting member in 2021

the Richmond Fed Pres. Thomas Barkin (nonvoter) is on a online event and says: