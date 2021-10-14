Fed's Barkin: September guidance that bond buying taper may soon be warranted was advance warning Fed promised
2021 Voting member Fed's Barkin speaking2021 FOMC voting member Barkin is saying:
still have a lot to learn on whether recent inflation levels will be sustained, and how much room to get to maximum employment
- still have a lot to learn on whether recent inflation levels will be sustained, and how much room to get to maximum employment
- As Covid 19 hopefully eases, expect answers to become clearer on when economy meets interest rate hike conditions
The comments are congruent with the Fed minutes and also the comments made by Fed officials. The Fed will indeed begin its taper as soon as November. As far as tightening conditions that decision is still up near.