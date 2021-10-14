Fed's Barkin: September guidance that bond buying taper may soon be warranted was advance warning Fed promised

September gardens that bond buying a taper may soon be warranted, was indeed advance warning that the Fed has promised



still have a lot to learn on whether recent inflation levels will be sustained, and how much room to get to maximum employment



As Covid 19 hopefully eases, expect answers to become clearer on when economy meets interest rate hike conditions



The comments are congruent with the Fed minutes and also the comments made by Fed officials. The Fed will indeed begin its taper as soon as November. As far as tightening conditions that decision is still up near.

