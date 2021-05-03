Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+11
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Feds Barkin: Will start to taper when see substantial progress
Speaking on CNBC
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- will start to taper when see substantial progress
- only modest progress on price pressure employment
- we will see price pressure this year
- inflation is a recurring phenomenon. Expect inflation to come down next year
- he is watching inflation expectations closely
- no signs of breakout inflation
- we'll make a move on policy once we get employment to population in the right place and when get inflation in the right place
- I don't directly tie policy to virus case counts or vaccinations pace
- encouraged by drops and hospitalizations and deaths
- have not seen much overheating
- would like to see stronger global economic growth
- The beauty of an outcome based economic policy is the market sees what we see and the market can react to those outcomes.
- Crypto is not doing much cannibalization of the dollar
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close