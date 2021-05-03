Feds Barkin: Will start to taper when see substantial progress

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Speaking on CNBC


Feds barking on CNBC
  • will start to taper when see substantial progress
  • only modest progress on price pressure employment
  • we will see price pressure this year
  • inflation is a recurring phenomenon. Expect inflation to come down next year
  • he is watching inflation expectations closely
  • no signs of breakout inflation
  • we'll make a move on policy once we get employment to population in the right place and when get inflation in the right place
  • I don't directly tie policy to virus case counts or vaccinations pace
  • encouraged by drops and hospitalizations and deaths
  • have not seen much overheating
  • would like to see stronger global economic growth
  • The beauty of an outcome based economic policy is the market sees what we see and the market can react to those outcomes.  
  • Crypto is not doing much cannibalization of the dollar


