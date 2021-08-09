Fed's Bostic: Could achieve 'substantial further progress' in another month or two

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Bostic:

Comments from Bostic:
  • Suspects rates could rise in late 2022
  • Substantial further progress on inflation has effectively been met
  • In favor of balanced approach of Treasury and MBS taper at same rate
  • Would be in favor of completing the taper in a shorter period than what was done in previous rounds
  • He thinks Fed could start taper between Oct and Dec but open to moving it forward
  • He's open to the idea that delta variant could mean policy will be adjusted
  • Delta could lead to slower momentum
This is hawkish stuff from Bostic who has slowly been moving into that camp. The timing of the taper is shifting earlier but I think that ultimately it will be the pace of the taper that matters more.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose