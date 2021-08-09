Fed's Bostic: Could achieve 'substantial further progress' in another month or two

Suspects rates could rise in late 2022

Substantial further progress on inflation has effectively been met

In favor of balanced approach of Treasury and MBS taper at same rate

Would be in favor of completing the taper in a shorter period than what was done in previous rounds

He thinks Fed could start taper between Oct and Dec but open to moving it forward

He's open to the idea that delta variant could mean policy will be adjusted

Delta could lead to slower momentum

This is hawkish stuff from Bostic who has slowly been moving into that camp. The timing of the taper is shifting earlier but I think that ultimately it will be the pace of the taper that matters more.

