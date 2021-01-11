Fed's Bostic: We still need to offer relief to many economic sectors

Atlanta Fed Pres. Jeff Bostic is on the wires saying:



we still need to offer relief to many economic sectors



we have ways to go from an employment perspective



demand mixed means we are seeing volatility in prices



medium-term is looking very positive



making a forecast about the economy this year is really about making a forecast about the virus



May get vaccination level to help economy by summer



baseline outlook is for a robust economic recovery



May have sense on whether more relief needed by March



Fed's Bostic is president of the Atlanta Fed. He is a voting member in 2021. He is speaking with Rotary Club of Atlanta

