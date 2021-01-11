Fed's Bostic: We still need to offer relief to many economic sectors

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Atlanta Fed Pres. Jeff Bostic

Atlanta Fed Pres. Jeff Bostic is on the wires saying:
  • we still need to offer relief to many economic sectors
  • we have ways to go from an employment perspective
  • demand mixed means we are seeing volatility in prices
  • medium-term is looking very positive
  • making a forecast about the economy this year is really about making a forecast about the virus
  • May get vaccination level to help economy by summer
  • baseline outlook is for a robust economic recovery
  • May have sense on whether more relief needed by March
Fed's Bostic is president of the Atlanta Fed. He is a voting member in 2021.  He is speaking with Rotary Club of Atlanta  

