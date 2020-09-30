Fed's Bowman: Data suggests US is recovering at a rapid pace

Unemployment remains quite high

Continued monetary and fiscal support will most likely be needed

Path to recovery will be bumpy and uneven

Asset prices vulnerable to significant price declines should pandemic significantly worsen

Fed is watching commercial real estate closely for signs of further stress

Pace of recovery will vary by area and be influenced by virus

Her other comments were touching on some PPP regulatory issues.





Overall this is standard fare from the Fed but I always assume they have some top flight high-frequency data that's not easily accessible so her optimism on the data might be a small tell.

