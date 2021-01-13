Fed's Brainard: New framework avoids need to tighten preemptively

Timing of interest rate liftoff depends on realized progress towards maximum employment and 2% inflation

Changes in Fed's policy rate after liftoff 'likely to be only gradual'

Near-term economic outlook challenging but additional fiscal support welcome

Economy 'remains far from our goals', sees loss of momentum in Q4

Inflation may temporarily rise above 2% in a few months but need to see sustained improvement

Sees some upside risks if vaccines trigger globally synchronized expansion

Too early to say how long it will take to reach Fed goals but 'it will take time'

Expects current pace of asset purchases to remain appropriate for 'quite some time'



There are few hints here on anything. These headlines hit at the same time as a strong 20-year bond sale and both are weighing on the dollar.

