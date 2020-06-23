Fed's Bullard: Fed has deployed a lot of tools in virus response

Fed's Bullard Speaking on Bloomberg TV
Fed's Bullard is speaking on Bloomberg TV says:
- Fed has deployed a lot of tools in virus response
- more questions than answers around yield curve control
- Fed is providing great forward guidance a moment
- keep an eye on asset bubble risks
- not seeing risk on a scale of tech bubble or mid to thousands
- Fed retains credibility around its 2% inflation goal
- shutdown creates questions on inflation measurement
- markets have probably priced in the bank dividend move
US stocks remain higher in premarket trading. The Dow is currently up 375 points. The S&P index is up around 37 points and the NASDAQ index is trading up 78 points