Further comments by St Louis Fed president, James Bullard, in London

Says the 'Pandora's box' of trade is very hard to resolve

Says Fed repo facility is a sensible endgame to control rates

Defends that bill purchases are "definitely not" QE

Just some further remarks by Bullard as he speaks to reporters after his earlier session. There isn't anything else in this to really stir the pot in my view. His earlier comments: