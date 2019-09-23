Fed's Bullard: Insurance rate cut may help re-center inflation
Bullard speaking in Illinois
Also coming out at the same time, the WSJ report (it seems from the same speech text from Illinois):
- Key risk is US economy slows more than expected
- Insurance rate cuts may help re-center inflation
- Slower global growth may weigh on US expansion
- Said Fed may opt to ease again, will go meeting by meeting
- Fed considerably more accommodative then in late 2012
- Not seeing an intensification of yield curve inversion
- Trade uncertainty a disincentive for global investment
- cuts made so far have added quite a bit of stimulus
- it's unclear right now whether or not his colleagues will support more rate cuts
- the storm clouds around the economy aren't likely to fade soon
- recent developments in global trade negotiations suggest that it will be difficult to reach a stable global trade regime over the forecast horizon.
- Global trade should cast a chill over business investment
You can read the article HERE