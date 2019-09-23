Fed's Bullard: Insurance rate cut may help re-center inflation

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Bullard speaking in Illinois

  • Key risk is US economy slows more than expected
  • Insurance rate cuts may help re-center inflation
  • Slower global growth may weigh on US expansion
  • Said Fed may opt to ease again, will go meeting by meeting
  • Fed considerably more accommodative then in late 2012
  • Not seeing an intensification of yield curve inversion
  • Trade uncertainty a disincentive for global investment
Also coming out at the same time, the  WSJ report (it seems from the same speech text from Illinois):
  • cuts made so far have added quite a bit of stimulus
  • it's unclear right now whether or not his colleagues will support more rate cuts
  • the storm clouds around the economy aren't likely to fade soon
  • recent developments in global trade negotiations suggest that it will be difficult to reach a stable global trade regime over the forecast horizon.
  • Global trade should cast a chill over business investment
You can read the article HERE


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose