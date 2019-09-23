Fed's Bullard: Insurance rate cut may help re-center inflation

Bullard speaking in Illinois

Key risk is US economy slows more than expected



Insurance rate cuts may help re-center inflation



Slower global growth may weigh on US expansion



Said Fed may opt to ease again, will go meeting by meeting



Fed considerably more accommodative then in late 2012



Not seeing an intensification of yield curve inversion



Trade uncertainty a disincentive for global investment



cuts made so far have added quite a bit of stimulus



it's unclear right now whether or not his colleagues will support more rate cuts

the storm clouds around the economy aren't likely to fade soon



recent developments in global trade negotiations suggest that it will be difficult to reach a stable global trade regime over the forecast horizon.



Global trade should cast a chill over business investment

Also coming out at the same time, the WSJ report (it seems from the same speech text from Illinois):