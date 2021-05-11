Feds Bullard on CNBC: it's early to expect big jobs growth

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Feds Bullard on CNBC

Feds Bullard on CNBC
  • Some inflation from 2021 will hang on in 2022
  • inflation 2022 could be 2.5%
  • economy growing very rapidly
  • it is a bit too early to expect strong job growth
  • supplemental unemployment insurance plays differently in different parts of the country
  • childcare and some fears of the pandemic are influencing employment decisions
  • Congress not mindful enough of different labor markets
  • I don't think we want to change policy while still in the pandemic tunnel. We are not there yet
  • I think the response was really good on the fiscal and monetary side through the pandemic
  • would like to see US get more out of the pandemic than it is to today to start the taper
  • the labor market is not fully recovered from pre-pandemic levels
  • housing market is extremely strong
  • Hope housing market solicits a supply response
  • Says a 75% vaccination rate would allow for the taper debate
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose