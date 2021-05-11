Coming Up!
Feds Bullard on CNBC: it's early to expect big jobs growth
Feds Bullard on CNBC
- Some inflation from 2021 will hang on in 2022
- inflation 2022 could be 2.5%
- economy growing very rapidly
- it is a bit too early to expect strong job growth
- supplemental unemployment insurance plays differently in different parts of the country
- childcare and some fears of the pandemic are influencing employment decisions
- Congress not mindful enough of different labor markets
- I don't think we want to change policy while still in the pandemic tunnel. We are not there yet
- I think the response was really good on the fiscal and monetary side through the pandemic
- would like to see US get more out of the pandemic than it is to today to start the taper
- the labor market is not fully recovered from pre-pandemic levels
- housing market is extremely strong
- Hope housing market solicits a supply response
- Says a 75% vaccination rate would allow for the taper debate
